The company says the majority of its services will be largely unaffected by the changes coming in on Sunday June 2.

But some services have been re-timed, and there will be a handful of service changes, it says.

Changes in Yorkshire will include:

extra capacity on services from Leeds to Harrogate and York

additional stops and extra capacity on some services from Leeds to Skipton and stations in Cumbria.

in the Calder Valley, more services will stop at Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Low Moor

a reduction in capacity on services between Sheffield and Huddersfield whilst engineering work takes place.

In the North West, there will be an increase in capacity on services between Manchester Airport and Liverpool Lime Street.

Sunday services between Buxton and Manchester Piccadilly will make additional calls at Heaton Chapel and Levenshulme. And a new Saturday service from Rochdale will link Blackburn, Bolton, Manchester and Salford with the Yorkshire Dales via Clitheroe.

In the North East, meanwhile, the new timetable outlines plans for the first passenger services to operate on the new Northumberland Line, with Newcastle and Ashington connected by a half-hourly service Monday to Saturday and hourly on Sundays from the autumn.

Rail users can check what the new timetable means for them and their local station using the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website: northernrailway.co.uk/checkmytimetable.

Matt Rice, the new chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re all set for the new timetable next month. The vast majority of services are unaffected by the change, but there are a small number of services that have been re-timed.

“Customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ tool on the website to see the changes that affect their local station.”

-