TWO people were arrested and a dangerous bladed weapon seized during a successful police day of action in a York city centre neighbourhood.
Several people were also moved on from the St Saviourgate area.
Members of York police’s local neighbourhood team who set up in the area yesterday morning have hailed the 'power of community unity' for the successful day.
“Despite early challenges, our community came together to achieve some remarkable outcomes,” a police spokesperson said.
“Multiple dispersals (were) issued removing a number of individuals causing issues in the area.
“One stop search led to the discovery and seizure of a dangerous blade, preventing potential harm.
“Two arrests (were) made, sending a strong message that illegal activity will not be tolerated in our area.
“We witnessed the power of community unity and proactive measures in action. We're immensely grateful to everyone who contributed to this successful outcome.”
