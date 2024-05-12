A BURNING moped was abandoned in a popular community woodland in York.
Firefighters were called to Knavesmire Wood at 5.40pm yesterday evening.
"An Acomb crew extinguished a moped that had been left abandoned and on fire in the woods," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and rescue said.
"Knapsack sprayer, fire bucket, beaters and small tools were used."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article