He was thirteenth up this evening, performing his song Dizzy.

He earned a rapturous reception from the audience in Malmo, prompting Graham Norton, the host of the BBC’s live broadcast of the event, to comment: “If only they could vote’.

Olly, 33, performed on an extraordinary set that looked like a cross between a brick underpass and a science fiction wormhole.

He has previously described the set as an ‘interstellar locker room, hurtling through space via the 1980s, in a boxing gym’.

Mr Norton described the staging as ‘something really special’.

And, as the performance drew to a close not long after 9pm today, he said; “Wow! What a good job!

“The reaction in the arena is sensational. If only they could vote.”

But he then added a note of caution for those hoping that the singer could go one better than Sam Ryder in 2022.

“That was terrific,” Mr Norton said.

“But we don’t know how well it will do. It is so different to everything else in the contest tonight.”