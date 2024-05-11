A man got trapped in the living room of his own home after the door jammed.
Firefighters were called to a property in Heslington Road just after 2pm today to help set him free.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "A crew from York responded to a report of a male who had become trapped in his living room after the door had jammed and would not open.
"Crews gained access to the property and released the male. Advice was given."
