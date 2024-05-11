Emergency services were called to the scene on the A1068 between West Tanfield and North Stainley, north of Ripon, at about 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews from Ripon and Bedale responded to a report of a two-vehicle RTC involving a car and motorcycle.

“(They) assisted ambulance crews in releasing the motorcycle rider who had become trapped.

The casualty was transported to hospital via air ambulance. The incident was left in the hands of the police to carry out an investigation.”