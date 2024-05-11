A MOTORCYCLIST was rushed to hospital by air ambulance after being involved in what police describe as a ‘serious road traffic collision’ with a car on a North Yorkshire road today.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A1068 between West Tanfield and North Stainley, north of Ripon, at about 12.30pm.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews from Ripon and Bedale responded to a report of a two-vehicle RTC involving a car and motorcycle.
“(They) assisted ambulance crews in releasing the motorcycle rider who had become trapped.
The casualty was transported to hospital via air ambulance. The incident was left in the hands of the police to carry out an investigation.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article