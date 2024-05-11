PARTY band Huge entertained hundreds of shoppers in York city centre this afternoon with live renditions of classics such as ‘Stayin’ Alive!’ and ‘Stop! In the Name of Love.’
The band set up their stall at the bottom of Parliament Street – and were soon surrounded by a ring of excited spectators.
At one point, band leader Big Ian got the audience to sing - and dance – along, teaching some classic dance moves from Stayin’ Alive.
“Point up there!” he said, gesturing to the sky. And then ‘Point down there, at that cigarette!”, gesturing to the pavement.
He repeated the instructions in time to the music, to get the audience moving.
Big Ian even got four children from the audience to join him on the ‘stage’ – OK, the pavement – to perform alongside him.
The Press understands that today’s concert may have been in aid of St Leonard’s Hospice.
You can watch our live video recording of Huge’s performance of ‘Stop! In the Name of Love’ here
