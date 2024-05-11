Customers were evacuated at about 1pm, and the store remained closed for several hours.

Staff on the doorstep politely prevented puzzled customers from entering.

The Press understands that the store’s smoke alarms went off – possibly after an anti-theft security fog device was set off.

It is not clear why this happened.

The store was due to re-open at 4.30pm, once the interior had been cleared of smoke.

