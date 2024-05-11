‘Huge numbers’ of people are said to be attending the Spring Fair at the York Steiner School at Fulford Cross.

“The Maypole is in full swing, with multiple childrens' activities, more than 30 music and storytelling performances, six cafes and a huge craft hall!” said a school spokesperson.

Children at the York Steiner School get into the Spring Fair mood (Image: York Steiner School)

Parents have been preparing for the fair for days – including by making giant paper blossoms to decorate the school for the event.

The school holds two family fairs each year - in Spring, and for Advent.

Today's event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, includes maypole dancing workshops (clue: it's not as easy as it looks!), yoga sessions, folk bands, an African drumming band - and as many as 50 different craft stalls.

It is open to anyone to attend.

Head Teacher Ruth Crabtree said: “This is a huge community event and a very special day for our school.

"It's an incredible community fair. So if you haven't been to a Steiner family fair before, you need to get down here now!"

Here are some photos from the fair:

Violin music at the York Steiner School's spring fair today (Image: York Steiner School)

A young musician gets into the swing of things at the York Steiner School spring fair today (Image: York Steiner School)