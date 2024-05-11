We are now hours away from the grand final of one of the biggest song competitions of the year.

Tonight (May 11) will see 26 countries take to the stage at Malmö Arena in Sweden for Eurovision 2024 following two semi-finals during the week.

On Tuesday (May 7) and Thursday (May 9), 10 acts from each round were voted through by the public to reach the main event on Saturday.

In total, 20 countries will now join the Big Five and reigning contest champs Sweden, hoping to be crowned the winners of Eurovision 2024.

When is the UK performing in Eurovision final 2024?

This year, UK entry Olly Alexander will be performing Dizzy.

Viewers had a glimpse of what to expect when the Years and Years star debuted the song, costumes and staging in full during the first semi-final on Tuesday.

But where is the UK placed in the running order for the grand final? Let’s find out.

In the early hours of Friday morning (May 10) shortly after the second-final had taken place, Eurovision released the official running order for this evening.

We knew Olly would be performing in the first half, following a draw from earlier this week, but it’s now been confirmed he will be 13th on stage (the end of the first half).

Who is in the Eurovision final 2024? Full running order

  1. Sweden: Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable
  2. Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria
  3. Germany: ISAAK - Always On The Run
  4. Luxembourg: TALI - Fighter
  5. Netherlands: Joost Klein - Europapa
  6. Israel: Eden Golan - Hurricane
  7. Lithuania: Silvester Belt - Luktelk
  8. Spain: Nebulossa - ZORRA
  9. Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi
  10. Ireland: Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue
  11. Latvia: Dons – Hollow
  12. Greece: Marina Satti - ZARI
  13. United Kingdom: Olly Alexander - Dizzy
  14. Norway: Gåte - Ulveham
  15. Italy: Angelina Mango - La Noia
  16. Serbia: TEYA DORA - RAMONDA
  17. Finland: Windows95man - No Rules!
  18. Portugal: iolanda – Grito
  19. Armenia: LADANIVA - Jako
  20. Cyprus: Silia Kapsis - Liar
  21. Switzerland: Nemo - The Code
  22. Slovenia: Raiven - Veronika
  23. Croatia: Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim
  24. Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter
  25. France: Slimane - Mon Amour
  26. Austria: Kaleen - We Will Rave

When is the Eurovision final 2024?

The 68th song contest will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm until 11.55pm on Saturday (May 11), with commentary as normal from the one and only Graham Norton.

As always, Olly automatically qualified as the UK is one of the Big Five.