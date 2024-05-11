We have already seen dancing dogs, incredible choirs, one-of-a-kind dance routines and many comedy acts (some not so great), hoping to make it through to the semi-finals.

Not only does the winner have to impress judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli along the way, but they have to show the audiences at home they have the ‘wow factor’.

They will also take home a £250,000 cash prize and perform at the iconic Royal Variety Show.

But tonight (May 11), there is a schedule change on ITV and BGT will not be on.

Instead, In with a Shout will start at 7pm before Casino Royale (Daniel Craig’s first stint as 007 James Bond) follows from 8pm.

Why isn’t Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?





Although this will be disappointing for some, it’s thought the move by ITV comes as the Eurovision Song Contest is set take up the bulk of Saturday night TV over on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The UK’s entry for 2024 is Olly Alexander from Years and Years who will be performing Dizzy in the first half of the grand final.

It will be a big night for the broadcaster as the 68th competition will be live from the Malmö Arena in Sweden at 8pm, after two brand new episodes of Doctor Who featuring Ncuti Gatwa (6.20pm and 7.05pm respectively).

Recommended reading:

When is Britain’s Got Talent on TV this weekend?





It’s not all bad news though, as BGT fans will still get their weekend fix of the show.

The fifth episode of the latest series will air on Sunday (May 12) from 7.40pm until 9pm on ITV and ITVX instead of its usual Saturday slot.