However, after scrolling through my feed on TikTok, I came across a recipe from a London chef on how to make the "perfect" scrambled eggs.

I was intrigued to know how such a simple meal could be improved, so I took it upon myself (as a connoisseur) to see if the recipe from Will at Fallow Restaurant was really the best.

Talking viewers through the recipe, Will from TikTok started by cracking some "free-range British eggs" into a bowl before quickly whisking them into a "nice and textural" mixture.

Popping a massive chunk of butter into the frying pan, he told viewers to use a "good amount butter," adding: "Let's not mess around."

I used free-range eggs from The Happy Egg Co. and Asda own-brand butter and creme fraiche (Image: NQ/Andrew Smart)

He then fried the butter until it was golden and proceeded to pour the whisked eggs into the pan.

As he mixed the eggs, he then instructed viewers to pour in a bit of creme fraiche before adding some salt and pepper.

My thoughts on the TikTok chef's recipe for making the 'perfect' scrambled eggs

I fried a 'good amount' of butter in the frying pan (Image: NQ/Andrew Smart)

To make the recipe, I purchased some free-range eggs from The Happy Egg Co., Asda's own-brand creme fraiche and Extra Special West Country Spreadable Butter.

As per the recipe, I cracked four eggs into a bowl and whisked them well before plopping a "good amount of butter" into the frying pan.

Before adding the creme fraiche, I mixed the eggs in the pan (Image: NQ/Andrew Smart)

Once the butter started to brown, I poured the eggs into the pan and gently mixed them.

As they started to cook, I began adding the creme fraiche and within three or four minutes of starting, I was ready to eat.

It took less than four minutes to make these scrambled eggs (Image: NQ/Andrew Smart)

I was quick to notice an improvement with the creme fraiche adding a creamier texture and taste.

The eggs were fluffier and far more substantial than your regular plate of the dish.

The scrambled eggs are a fantastic weekend treat (Image: NQ/Andrew Smart)

Obviously, using butter and creme fraiche will make the recipe less healthy but if you're looking for a treat at the weekend, this might be the meal for you.

After trying it, I think this may be the "perfect" way to make scrambled eggs and I will highly recommend it to everyone who will listen.

The chefs at Fallow Restaurant regularly share recipes on their TikTok page with scotched egg and turkey curry being among the meals covered.