POLICE will be out and about in York's St Saviourgate today.
It's a planned event where locals are being invited to meet members of the area's local neighbourhood policing team.
Officers will be in the area from 10am to 2pm today.
A spokesperson for York Police said: "Come and ask questions, learn about safety tips, try on some uniform and help build a stronger community bond. See you there!"
