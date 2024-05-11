The night skies over York were lit up with an amazing Northern Lights display last night – and Press readers were there to capture the show.
The lights were photographed over St Peter’s School; in the skies above Rufforth and Acomb – and across our region, from Cawood in the south to Sledmere and Garrowby Hill in the east and Thirsk in the north.
It was part of an amazing night which saw the lights visible across the whole country, from Cambridge to Liverpool – and even across the Irish sea in Dublin.
Among the most spectacular images in our region was one captured by Jay Commins at Garrowby Hill.
"Incredible colours from the top of Garrowby Hill," he said. "Nature is magnificent!"
Andy Falconer, meanwhile, captured a series of amazing photographs of the lights appearing in the skies above St Peter's School.
You couldn't see much with the naked eye, he said. "But when you point your phone up…"
Dean Merchant photographed the light from his back garden in Holgate...
... while Clare Tolan Williams captured what she described as 'a stunning show' in the night skies above Strensall.
Another truly spectacular image was photographed by Stephen Raine in the skies above the Sledmere Monument in East Yorkshire.
Northern Lights displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth's atmosphere around the magnetic poles.
In the northern hemisphere, most of this activity takes place in the far north, within a band known as the ‘aurora oval’ covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees.
When activity is strong, however, this expands to cover a greater area - which explains why displays can be occasionally seen as far south as the UK.
The visibility of the Northern Lights was increased on Friday because of an 'extreme' geomagnetic storm, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NOAA said the G5 geomagnetic storm, which is considered extreme and is the strongest level of geomagnetic storm, hit earth on Thursday and could affect communications, GPS and power grids.
The cause of this storm was a 'large, complex' sunspot cluster.
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said there was a chance the conditions which led to the northern lights appearing in the skies above York last night might continue tonight – so if you missed them last night it might be worth keeping an eye out again tonight.
Here are some more images from our region:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here