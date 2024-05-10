Four ambulances and a rapid response team were called to scene at 5.20pm today (Friday, May 10).

The road is currently closed in both direction at Whitwell, between York and Malton, as emergency services deal with the incident.

Queuing traffic is reported between the Crambe turn off at Whitwell to the Castle Howard turn off at Barton Hill.

A map showing the part of the A64 closed by the incident. Picture: Google maps

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We received an emergency call at 5.20pm on Friday to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on the A64 near Whitwell.

"A number of ambulance resources including four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two team leaders were dispatched to the scene.

"Four patients were conveyed to hospital - one patient to Leeds General Infirmary and three to York Hospital."

The #A64 is closed in both directions between the #A1237 (#York) and B1248 (#Malton) due to a serious collision.



Emergency services are on scene.



Delays are building in both directions so allow extra journey time and use alternative routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/omeeoR11Fq — National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) May 10, 2024

The Press has approached North Yorkshire Police for more information.

More to follow.