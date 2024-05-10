THE A64 near Malton is currently closed in both directions following a serious crash.
Emergency services are at the scene.
National Highways said on X (Twitter)
The #A64 is closed in both directions between the #A1237 (#York) and B1248 (#Malton) due to a serious collision.— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) May 10, 2024
Emergency services are on scene.
Delays are building in both directions so allow extra journey time and use alternative routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/omeeoR11Fq
