A tea towel left unattended in a York home sparked a call out from the emergency services, the fire service said.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were on the scene in Wheatfield Lane, Haxby, at about 1.20pm today (Friday, May 10).
The fire alarm was sounding at the property after a small fire in the kitchen which was out when the crews arrived, a service spokesperson said.
They added: “This was caused by a tea towel left unattended. Crews carried out an inspection and gave advice.”
