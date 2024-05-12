The Deliveroo 'Kangaroo' (Roo) will show its support for Deliveroo couriers when it joins them at a demonstration to campaign for a new cycle lane in York.

The demonstration will take place on Monday, May 13 from 5pm to 6.15pm. It will start in Blake Street, before heading to Parliament Street and then Piccadilly.

GMB Union, which represents Deliveroo couriers across the UK, is campaigning for a new cycle route through York city centre, which they say would make life easier for their couriers.

The campaign has already received the backing of York Central MP, Rachael Maskell.

Katherine Mitchell, GMB Organiser, said: "Deliveroo couriers will be pushing their bikes along the proposed route to promote the need for the cycle route.

"The York Transport Strategy is due to be published this summer and we expect the cycle route to be included.

"A cycle route would improve safety, accessibility and sustainability for all visitors, workers and residents of York."