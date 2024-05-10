North Yorkshire Police said the incident involved a black Mini Cooper and a grey ToyotaRav4 on the crossroads joining Scalby Road and Throxenby Lane/Green Lane in Scarborough, at around 12.15pm on Friday, May 3.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

“Please email joel.varey@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1093 Joel Varey.

“Please quote reference 12240077289 when passing on information.”