Abingdon says buying the Kent-based firm strengthens its existing regulatory service and expertise, helping it support new and existing customers in a changing landscape.

In the year to December 31 IVDeology reported a pre-tax loss of £30,000 on turnover of £392,000. It had net assets of £43,000.

Abingdon CEO Chris Yates said: “The acquisition of IVDeology is in line with Abingdon’s strategy of providing our customers with all the pieces of the jigsaw required to bring products from idea to commercial success.”

Stuart Angell, Managing Director of IVDeology, said: “By combining our collective skills, knowledge, and expertise, we can support our customers and the wider IVD industry with the comprehensive service that this opportunity provides.”