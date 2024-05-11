Formerly the company’s trusts and tax manager, Stuart will work alongside partner Joe Taylor on tax advice and planning for current and new clients.

He will also be developing sister company LP Probate Services, as well as supporting the next generation of accountants undertaking an apprenticeship at the firm.

A former student of King James’s School in Knaresborough, Stuart joined Lithgow Perkins as a trainee in 2004. After completing his AAT and ACA qualifications in 2012, he developed a specialism in personal tax, trusts and estates.

He said: “Lithgow Perkins has always been a great place to work and build my career in accountancy, so I am delighted to become a partner.”

Stuart is the latest employee to progress to partner level after joining the independent firm as a trainee. Last year, former apprentices Tom Lowry and Tom Rhodes joined Robert Horner, Mike Briggs and Joe Taylor in leading the company.

Joe said: “As a long-standing company, Lithgow Perkins recognises the importance to its future of investing in the career development of our junior staff members.

“Stuart is a great example of the success of this approach. He has become an invaluable part of our team. He has outstanding knowledge and expertise in his specialist areas, and strong and trusted relationships with many of our clients. His promotion is thoroughly deserved.”