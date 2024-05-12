Christopher Greaves, 34, of Melrosegate, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and two charges of criminal damage to items belonging to her. He was made subject to an 18-week prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does 40 hours’ unpaid work and 25 days’ rehabilitative activities.

He must pay the woman £50 and was made subject to a three-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman or going to her address. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.

Zahid Malik, 31, of Woodpecker Close, Bradford, pleaded guilty to operating a car for private hire on Bishopthorpe Road, York, on July 15, when it was not registered for use as a private hire vehicle and driving without insurance.

Magistrates decided not to ban him from driving after hearing that he had recently got a job as a delivery driver and needed his car for domestic reasons. He was ordered to pay a total of £2,146.58 consisting of a £120 fine, prosecution costs of £1,978.58 and a £48 statutory surcharge.

Scott Berkley, 48, of Burnsall Drive, Acomb, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at York Hospital and criminal damage to a police van. He must pay the police officer £100 compensation.