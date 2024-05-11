Owner Christine Parker-Nicholls said: “ We are a free-range butchery, selling our own free-range pork and lamb, as well as local grass-fed beef and free-range chicken. After several setbacks due to the pandemic, trading on local artisan markets and online, we opened our doors to our on-farm shop in July of 2022.

“With over 800 products available, our small but mighty shop has become a purveyor of artisan and local organic produce. As well as our free-range butchery counter, we sell a wide range of local chutneys, jams, dried goods, eco-friendly cleaning products, and refillable store cupboard staples. We also have developed quite a reputation locally for our wide selection of British artisan cheeses, with over 40 available.”

Thanking customers, Christine added: “Last year, we were winners of the Northern Enterprise Awards’ ‘Best family run farm shop in North Yorkshire 2023’ and LUX Global Excellence Awards’ ‘Fine Meats Retailer North Yorkshire 2023’.”

Visit www.farmgatefarmshop.com for more details.