Paul Dougan, 37, of Wold View, Glebe Farm Road, West Heslerton near Malton, was convicted at trial of stealing two bikes worth £1,888. He had denied the charge. Scarborough magistrates gave him a 12-month community order with a 12-week nightly curfew and 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £945 compensation.

Hani Hemmat, 46, of Ousegate, Selby, pleaded guilty to stealing wine from Marks and Spencers at Leeds Railway Station and assaulting a man in the same shop. He was made subject to an eight-week nightly curfew at Leeds Magistrates Court and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the man.

Two defendants appeared before York Magistrates Court.

Craig Callaghan, 35, of no fixed address and previously of Selby and East Cowick in East Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to burgling Homebase on Three Lakes Retail Park, Selby, and burgling a commercial property in Westborough, Scarborough. He given a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and must pay £700 compensation to Homebase.

Michael Plummer, 44, of no fixed address was made subject to a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities after he pleaded guilty to assault in a city centre bar, assaulting a man in Sainsbury’s, Piccadilly, assaulting a man and criminal damage to a cycle helmet in Low Ousegate, threatening words or behaviour at Central Methodist Church in St Saviourgate, York, and assaulting a man and theft of electronic cigarette products at the Co-op on Stonebow.