It looks a bit different today, but part of the building remains.

We are looking at 29 Trinity Lane, between Bishophill and Micklegate.

This photo dates from around the 1930s and a clue to the story behind the building lies in the letters we can just make out in the right hand side of the photo: 'Shirts and C' with part of the letters for 'The Ideal' above.

Trinity Lane in the 1930s. From Explore York archive

This was The Ideal Laundry - which operated in this building for decades.

The site itself is one of the oldest in the area, dating from the first third of the 17th century.

Trinity Court in Trinity Lane today - former site of The Ideal Laundry. Photo from Google Maps Street View

Previous to becoming a laundry, it was St Stephen's Orphanage (which later moved to the Hotel Du Vin site on The Mount).

In 1785, the development was the original home of York Friends' Girls (Quaker) School which later relocated to Dalton Terrace to become The Mount school for girls.

In the late 1990s it was converted in housing and in October 1997 it opened as Trinity Court.

