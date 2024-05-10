Lyndsey Watterson of NeoWalk received a ministerial visit for the expansion of her home-based Huntington premises which handmakes colourful walking sticks.

The visit, which also included York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, follows much success for Lyndsay and her NeoWalk company.

The mum created the business in 2013, six years after contracting the MRSA superbug during an operation in 2007. It caused so much damage to her leg, she decided to have it removed three years later.

At the Thursday opening, Lyndsay said the amputation and her new-found disability wanted her ro “be invisible.”

Her life went ‘haywire’ and she came up with the idea of colourful walking sticks to replace the traditional bland, wooden ones.

Lyndsay told those present her sticks “builds confidence” and she is “now back to being me.”

“We encourage people to be themselves,” she added.

Neo Walk is on the right path, with appearances on Dragons Den, and receiving a £60,000 loan from the Business Enterprise fund, plus several awards.

Lyndsay also supplies walking sticks to Hollywood stars Selma Blair and Christina Applegate.

Selma rung her in 2021 for support with her MS, leading Christina Appleton to also become a good friend. They ring Lyndsay regularly, at all hours.

Now, Neo Walk exports to more than 25 countries, but around half of the sticks go to the USA.

The company has just signed a distribution agreement with a fulfilment centre in Texas to help ensure faster delivery to her US customers.

Lyndsay said she was proud and grateful for the support of her family and friends and staff around her, including her 87-year-old mum, who is also part of the business.

She added: “I’m the only person with a disability but they have invested so much. They all believe in what we are doing.”

Mims Davies, Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work, recalled the impact on her family of her dad becoming disable when she was young.

She added: “What an inspiration this lady is. It is brilliant to see the family and community involved and brilliant to see a little idea turn into a global business.”

Julian Sturdy MP said afterwards he has been friends with Lyndsay since they spoke together at an event on antimicrobiol resistance.

“From then, I have watched NeoWalk grow from her kitchen counter to being a global leader in bespoke walking aids.

“Lyndsay is an inspiration and her passion is infectious. I am sure this new warehouse is just the start of NeoWalk's ever continuing success.

“While I am sure she will be modest and share her success, I can confidently say that the growth of NeoWalk is down to one woman and she deserves all our praise!”