Wheldrake Liberal Democrat Cllr Christian Vassie said council bosses must act if York is to meet its target of cutting carbon emissions from transport by 70 per cent over the next six years.

His calls come after The Press reported that Cllr Pete Kilbane, City of York Council’s deputy leader and transport chief, said the council continues to investigate how charging points could be installed to benefit the city’s 15,000 terraced homes but admitted that factors stand in the way.

Cllr Vassie told The Press: "Our challenge to cut carbon emissions is so huge that we can no longer afford to sit on our hands while others innovate solutions.

Cllr Christian Vassie (Image: Supplied)

“Our climate strategy recognises that we in York must cut CO2 emissions from transport by 70 per cent in the next six years to deliver on our reduction targets.

"Since the start of the century CO2 emissions from transport haven't budged because any improvements in engines have been offset by more vehicles on the road.

"We need vision, serious strategy, innovation, and all hands on deck to bring about change, not excuses about how things are difficult.

"The public is willing to play its part if the council empowers us all to help."

Cllr Kallum Taylor, who chaired an economy and place scrutiny committee last year into the issue, told The Press: “York is making good progress with off-street options – but the absence for on-street remains a frustration for many.

"On the latter, there are challenges and compromises with different options – but we will stand still forever if we view these as insurmountable.”

Cllr Kallum Taylor (Image: Frank Dwyer)

The Labour Holgate ward councillor added: “The room for optimism is that the council committed to being open to suggestions for their new 2025 charging strategy.

“I’d encourage everyone to hold them to that, and get their views in to their local councillors so that they can feed into it.”

Council 'committed' to increasing EV charging options - deputy leader

Cllr Kilbane said officers will continue to work on the problem.

“We know demand for home or nearby electric vehicle charging is increasing and we are committed to increasing the options available to more residents across the city,” he told The Press.

Cllr Pete Kilbane (Image: Supplied)

Cllr Kilbane said officers are investigating ways to address issues with electric vehicle chargers crossing public roads and pavements.

“The public highway, both roads and pavements, is collectively owned and paid for by York residents, including those who do not own a car.

“No one has a legal right to park immediately outside their home and this presents a challenge when it comes to approving cables through gulleys or overhead to each property.

“A solution to that challenge is what officers will continue to work on.

He noted a recent study by Independent Advisor Car Insurance which found that York was in the top four cities in the UK for electric vehicle charging and said: “We’re keen to do even more to encourage the switch to cleaner transport.”