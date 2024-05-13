Bianca del Rio, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race S6, is coming to York Barbican on September 18, 2024.

The comic returns to the UK and Europe with her new stand-up comedy tour Dead Inside, which has already sold out across the United States. Her previous tours dazzled audiences in 99 cities across 27 countries and with Bianca making history as the first drag queen to headline both Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall (selling out both venues).

As the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6, Bianca is known for her interactive shows, book, feature films, West End debut, and podcast with drag ‘retiree’ Lady Bunny.

Her tour is set to cover politics, pop culture, political correctness, current events, cancel culture, and everyday life through the eyes of someone who's "dead inside”.

Bianca del Rio on stage

On her trip to the UK, Bianca said: "I'm coming out of my crypt and hitting the road again to remind everyone that I'm still DEAD INSIDE! If you enjoy irreverent humour, like sparkly costumes, and are NOT easily offended...this is the show for you!"

Known for her sharp wit and cutting audience interactions, fans are warned to watch out because ‘when the Joan Rivers of the Drag World has a microphone in her hands, no one is safe.’

Tickets are on general sale on Tuesday May 14 at 10am: https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/bianca-del-rio-dead-inside/