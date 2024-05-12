Staithes which is only a 22-minute drive from Whitby was the only UK location to feature in the travel guide by European Best Destinations – quite impressive.

It was also described as one of “Yorkshire’s treasures” according to the experts.

The publisher commented: “From Naantali in Finland to Pico Island and its volcano in the Azores, to the colourful villages of Villajoyosa in Spain, the half-timbered houses of Ulm in Germany, the painted village of Cicmany in Slovakia, the suspended metro of Wuppertal or the houses with green roofs from Bour and the floating houses of Lake Bokod in Hungary, the most incredible secret destinations and the most beautiful hidden gems in Europe await you.”

Why is Staithes one of Europe's best-hidden gems in 2024?





European Best Destinations explained: “Discover one of North Yorkshire's best-hidden gems. Staithes is a beautiful seaside village just 1.5 hours from Newcastle and Leeds.

“Considered one of the largest fishing ports in the North East, this hillside village is one of Yorkshire's treasures.

“It's a perfect destination if you're a geologist or want to go fossil hunting with your kids or just want a foodie getaway in England.”

The travel experts also recommended Endeavour for places to stay as it offers a “full English/Irish breakfast”.

Additionally, the beach at Staithes has received a 4.5/5 rating out of 453 reviews on Tripadvisor.

One recent visitor said: “It's a place that shouldn't be missed, you feel as if you have stepped back in time, lovely fisherman's cottages set against tall cliffs and harbour.”

Another who visited earlier this year wrote: “Amazing little hidden gem on our beautiful East coast.

“Its cold but wind is kept out because of location. Stunning old little fishing village filled with unique little shops, great pubs and cafes. Super friendly regulars.

“Fab quiet time of year for a little hide away weekend with the dog. A little bit of gothic feel, make sure you close the curtains at night.”