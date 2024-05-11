Terry Deary, whose books include Rotten Roman and Ruthless Romans will be at the event on Sunday, July 21,at Orchard Fields.

Terry has written 342 books - fiction and non-fiction - in the past 47 years, selling over 38+ million copies in 45 languages.

His best-known children's book titles are the "Horrible Histories" series, first published in 1993 ago and still popular thanks to a CBBC television series, theatre shows and a movie based on the books.

Terry will be making two appearances during the day, times to be confirmed closer to the date, and there will be a book signing as well.

He said: "Malton and Norton have some fascinating history to discover, so I’m really pleased to be appearing at the Malton Roman festival this year in support of Malton Museum and sharing my thoughts about the Rotten Romans who once lived there."

Other authors participating in the event include Nick Brown (Agent of Rome), Nancy Jardine (Celtic Fervour), Clive Ashman (Lawyers of Lugvalio), Julian Morgan (Nero – destroyer of Rome) and Kate Cunningham (Reading Riddle) who will also be giving talks in a special new designated area.

Books by other participating authors, will also be on sale at a pop-up bookshop courtesy of Malton's Kemps Books which will be located in the Author's Tent for the event.

Kemps owner, Liz Kemp said she was thrilled to be involved in this year's Roman Festival.

She said: “We believe museums and bookshops are key features in the cultural life of a town and for us to be able to work together is a fantastic opportunity.”

Activities for children include shield painting and we’ll be recruiting for the Kids Roman Army which then parades in display area. Historians, archaeology, Roman handicrafts, the legionary encampment with our re-enactors in their fabulous replica costumes and a range of fabulous food outlets all make up what will be an exciting day.

Festival organiser Louise Lewis said she was reaching out to the community to support the event through sponsorship.

She said: “We hope local businesses and individuals will support us with sponsorship for bales of straw which will act as seating in the talks area at £5 a bale.”

"A range of other sponsorship options are available for those with deeper pockets and more information on all of these can be found on the museum website - https://www.maltonmuseum.co.uk/news/ways-to-sponsor-our-roman-festival/"

For more information go to the website and Social Media for regular updates.