The number 12 service, which launched last April under contract to City of York Council, runs between Foxwood, Woodthorpe, City Centre, Dodsworth Avenue, Elmfield and Monks Cross.

East Yorkshire Buses said it has experienced a 15 per cent year-on-year increase.

Stuart Fillingham, the firm’s head of commercial, said: "The success of Service 12 underscores the dedication and professionalism of our drivers, who have fostered strong relationships with our valued customers.

"Their unwavering commitment to delivering excellent service day in and day out has been instrumental in driving this remarkable growth."

Cllr Pete Kilbane, City of York Council's deputy leader, added: “It’s great to see the success of the number 12 and that more people are travelling by bus on this route.

“Investments made by East Yorkshire Buses, offering dedicated drivers and next stop announcements, are really making the choice to catch the bus an easier one and go hand in hand with our own projects to improve bus shelters and provide real time information.

"If you live or work near the route, why not give it a go?”