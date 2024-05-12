This North Yorkshire coastal spot has been crowned among the greatest and praised for “resisting the usual trappings of seaside-y hotspots” by The Telegraph.

Plus, it offers an “inviting curve of sand and shingle” and is the place to be when it comes to sandcastle building and various water activities.

Explaining its latest beach guide, the publisher said: “Telegraph Travel’s experts have picked out their favourite beaches in the British Isles. Some will be familiar – along the popular waterfronts of Cornwall, Devon and Sussex. Others can be found a little further from what might be deemed the beaten track – up in the Highlands, and out in the Hebrides.

“But all of them have that essential something which makes a beach a splendid place to spend an afternoon or early evening – scenic beauty, a certain magic.”

The Telegraph wrote: “It’s a remarkable – and blessed – fact that, despite its deserved popularity among locals, Runswick Bay has resisted the usual trappings of seaside-y hotspots: burger vans, fish and chip shacks, knick-knack shops.

“Admittedly, they’d be pressed to find room in this former fishing village whose red pantile-roofed cottages tumble gently down the cliffside; this, incidentally, is the ‘new’ village, the old one swept away by a landslide in 1682.”

It added: “Below the small slipway an inviting curve of sand and shingle, cupped by rocky spurs that demand rock-pooling investigation, stretches a mile-and-a-half east to Kettleness cliffs.

“This is fossil-hunting territory; part of the north-east’s Jurassic coast. The sands are for ball-games, sandcastle-building and splashy forays into the water – paddle boards and kayaks, too.

“Most people stay near the village so it’s easy to find a quiet spot. In summer, an ice cream van often parks up near the slipway. What more could you want?”

