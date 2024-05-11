With this in mind, you might be wondering where the cheapest places are to buy a house in York right now.

If you’re looking to move anytime soon and are wondering where your future home could be on the lower end of the market, Zoopla has revealed a list of postcodes along with their asking prices (as of May 7).

It’s important to note the data can significantly fluctuate month on month as a result of the number of properties sold because it's based on the asking price.

Where are the cheapest postcodes in York?





The following postcodes are the cheapest in York, the most recent data from Zoopla has shown:

YO31 - £323,900 (asking price)

YO24 - £326,800

YO10 - £372,000

YO31 - £373,000

YO30 - £383,700

YO23 - £392,5000

YO26 - £411,400

YO19 - £509,000

YO1 - £514,000

Some of the most expensive postcodes in York according to Zoopla

Additionally, York Press recently published the most expensive postcodes in York last month, using new data from Zoopla (as of April 15):

YO19 – £932,900 (average asking price)

YO1 - £860,700

YO23 - £766,600

YO24 - £718,200

YO31 - £680,400

YO32 - £679,400

YO26 - £640,800

YO30 - £624,300

Y010 - £623,300

Elsewhere, Toft Green was recently confirmed as York’s most popular street by local company Jorvik Removals.

New research by the company showed there had been 100 house sales in the last three years.

The street was described as “appealing” as it’s within easy walking distance of the train station, Mickelgate and the city centre.

Bishopthorpe Road ranked just behind in second place.