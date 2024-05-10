Last Wednesday, the Loungers chain opened the Vallado Lounge at the Vangarde Shopping Centre, close to the York Community Stadium and Marks and Spencer.

Around 30 jobs have been created by the Bristol-based company, with the York venue its 221st, adding to others in Yorkshire at Ripon, Harrogate, Northallerton and Selby.

The fast-growing company also operates the Cosy Club at 19-22 Fossgate.

Vallado Lounge general manager Richard Campbell says the chain is about community, which includes activities aimed at people of all ages.

Next Sunday, May 19, for example, the café/restaurant will hosting its first family fun day, with free activities for the kids, from 2-5pm.

The neighbourhood café/bar mixes café shop culture, with British pubs and dining.

Richard continued: “It’s a home from home. We want people to come in and relax. We hope to get community groups to come in such as parents and babies.”

Already, he said, the first week has been ‘really good’, with an opening event and people enjoying the tapas.

Customers told the Press they also like what is on the Loungers menu.

Mary Hunt from York the venue was lovely and she liked the décor, which was fantastic, in spacious surroundings.

Friend Wendy Middleton said the facility was ‘desperately needed.’

They’d only eaten toasted teacakes but said they would return with other family members.

Ellie Ridgers called the venue ‘great,’ saying her breakfast muffin with crispy bacon was ‘out of this world’, reminding her of the USA.

Friend Julie Emily Maurice said: “It’s what this area has needed,” adding she liked the friendly staff.

Paul Richards from Birmingham was with his dogs Lottie and Merlot. He has been to similar Loungers at home and said of York’s version: “It’s in a nice location, it’s very spacious, very nice.”

Another couple, who declined to be identified, told the Press they liked the extensive menu, the spacious premises and interesting decoration.

The Vallado Lounge is also starting to receive rave reviews on social media.

Google has so far given it 4.1 stars, with 9 of 13 reviews being 5-star.

Among them Jacqui Campbell said: “I was blown away by not only the decor but the overall friendliness of the staff. The food was all hot fresh and tasty. And the cocktails we chose were amazing. This is my new best place to eat out.”

Lauren Willemse added: “The staff were lovely, very attentive, and friendly. The place itself is beautiful. The tables are nice and spaced out. The food was lovely and very flavourful. Will definitely be coming back.”

The Vallado Lounge is open from Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 11pm and from 9am until Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.