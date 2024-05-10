The framework is part of a work to deliver the council plan, ‘One City, for all’, which was agreed by full council in September 2023. The plan embeds four core commitments: equalities, affordability, climate and health, the council said.

READ MORE:

Council leader, Cllr Claire Douglas said: "Our council plan, 'One City for all' was clear about us delivering the very best council services possible. We expect a council that York can be proud of and have made the commitment that improving customer experience will drive everything we do. This Improvement Framework is a key element of that work.”

Public consultation on the Improvement Framework will launch on May 13 2024 at noon and will be open for six weeks – offering residents a chance to share ways that they think the council can be more efficient.