York Lucky Cats, with its classic green shop front, has opened in Coney Street as a self-proclaimed ‘survivor’ of independent business.

Founder John Hopkinson opened his original store, York Glass, on Shambles where it ran for 14 years before its closure in 2021.

As reported last October, John had continued to sell his products on the market circuit for around two years but found himself missing retail, something which prompted him to search for a new physical location.

READ MORE:

Speaking to The Press, he shared his excitement to be back with not only a bricks and mortar store but an expansion of his iconic tourist attraction, the York Cat Trail.

John said: “I was delighted to work with local artist, Eoghan Ridge, to commission new cats to add onto the trial, into our shop window, and there should be more to come.

“When I first arrived in York, there was only 10 cats on the trail, so we’ve extended it to its current size. It’s certainly a much more complete tourist attraction now.”

The window display in York Lucky Cats on Coney Street. John has plans to expand this. (Image: Alice Kavanagh)

All cats are manufactured in Yorkshire by a team of specialists, who use lampworking techniques to heat glass rods to 1500c before the feline shape is created. Each takes around four minutes to make.

The store not only sells its classic black cat but also one for each month of the year, ranging from January’s deep red garnet to a bright yellow topaz for November. These are also available in different sizes, alongside different vintage cat statues, and soft toys.

Some of the Christmas decorations available year-round at York Lucky Cats (Image: Alice Kavanagh)

In addition to the cats, the store is popular for its Christmas décor with the back wall of their new location adorned with glass baubles all year round. According to John, this was a tradition that they wanted to keep alive for their loyal and established customers, who returned year on year to purchase a new decoration for their tree.

The store is open from 11am-5pm daily, with some extensions planned for the busy season. It also plans to continue trading at seasonal markets, offering those unable to get into the city centre a chance to pick up a cat or bauble of their own to enjoy.