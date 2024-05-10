In 2014 staff from libraries and archives stepped away from the council to create Explore York Library and Archives – an independent not for profit mutual society owned by staff and the community.

The organisation is contracted to run the public libraries and archives service for City of York Council.

Explore will host activities – and even a gig – at its libraries across the city next weekend (May 18 to 19) with money raised going towards its work.

A fire engine will call by Acomb Explore on Saturday where there will be craft stalls, face panting and the Little Bird Market outside in Front Street from 10am to 2pm.

Clifton Explore will host a story time event with balloons and cake for children and adults on Saturday from 10.30am to 12pm.

A fundraising fair full will be held at Tang Hall Explore from 9am to 3.30pm on Saturday, with plants, jigsaws, games, craft kits, books and more available.

Plants will be for sale at Tang Hall Explore (Image: Supplied)

On Sunday, the York Explore Live at the Library Takeover begins at the central library in Museum Street.

From 12pm to 4pm there will be an open mic session along with t-shirt and poster screen printing workshops.

York band Bull who will play a gig at York library to celebrate ten years of Explore (Image: Liam Maxwell)

In the evening the library will host live music from 6.30pm.

York band Bull are the headline act, with other performances by spoken word artist Stu Freestone, plus musicians Rowan Evans and Marnie Glum. Tickets for the gig are priced at £15.

Come and celebrate ten years with us, says library boss

Barbara Swinn, head of audience development and engagement at Explore, urged people to come along to the events to support the service.

“Please spend some time at your local Explore library or Reading Café this weekend and join in with the fun.

“Over the last ten years countless, memories and moments have shaped our shared story. From the joy of a child discovering new worlds and possibilities with their first library card to the excitement of exploring our community memory through our amazing archives.

"We’re inviting all York’s communities to celebrate ‘10 Years Together’ with us in 2024.”

The events come after City of York Council bosses in February approved a budget that would see Explore's annual council funding cut from £2.6 million to £2.3 million in the year beginning in April – and then to £2 million the year after.

An Explore spokesperson said it “needs to raise extra funds so we can continue to offer an innovative and enriching programme of activities and events, co-created with communities – it matters now more than ever”.

For more information about the events and tickets to the gig at the library, visit Explore’s website.