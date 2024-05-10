The Hooting Owl and Curious Cat Distillery gave a much-needed tonic to Rougier Street when it opened on Good Friday in the former Society Lounge and Bar.

Rougier Street suffered a setback early this year when plans for the massive Roman Quarter hotel and Eboracum visitor attraction were axed after its developers went into administration last year.

But now the street is in much better spirits after Hooting Owl relocated from Barmby Moor, Pocklington, with its artisan spirits, including gin, vodka and rum.

The new distillery hq features bars, shop, visitors centre and plush lounges thanks to a £400,000-plus investment.

Hooting Owl founder Dominic M’Benga said: “We have been operating ahead of expectations and built ourselves a cohort of regular clientele who love the relaxed vibe and safe environment. We expected a dip after opening week but it has continued to improve week on week.”

Dom continued: “We believe that we have something unique within the city. Well appointed, relaxed, trusting, entertaining and informative.”

Distillery tours of either 75 or 150 minutes are becoming increasingly popular.

Visitors have enjoyed the gins especially, with rhubarb and vanilla the current favourite.

Dom added: “We will soon be launching our food offering, and we have opened our outside café bar which is open until 10 pm during the summer months.”

In the meantime, Google has awarded York’s new attraction 4.9 stars, with 31 out of 32 reviews being 5--star. TripAdvisor’s four reviews are all 5-star.

Emily Smith posted on Google: “If you want an example of perfect customer service then come and visit this place! From the moment we walked in, we were greeted with a smile and the place had a brilliant atmosphere. They are a lovely bunch, and the experience was amazing from start to finish! Gin was absolutely delicious and properly made.”

Ray Lund said: “The Hooting Owl has just registered new levels of taste, comfort, and service. A feast for your senses. Look in every corner, every wall, every table and there is some art, picture, or book to look at and smile. The Hooting Owl is not just the most classy place to visit, it also has 3 working copper stills to watch in action.”

On Tripadvisor, James C called the new attraction ‘a showstopper.’

He said: “Utterly in love with this place! Staff are great and so informative! The gin was absolutely lovely and I cannot wait to come back and try the tours with some friends can't recommend it enough!”

And central York is set for a further tonic, with City of York Council approving plans from York Gin for a gin school, tasting experience and distillery in the grounds of the nearby Middletons Hotel in Skeldergate, which is due to open this summer.