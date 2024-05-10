They said they are completing additional inquiries with specialist teams at the riverbank in relation to Ms Welford’s final moments in Malton.

Vincent Joseph Morgan, of Chandler’s Wharf, Castlegate, Malton,has been charged with murdering Lisa Welford, 49, on April 24 and of causing her actual bodily harm on two occasions in February this year

Ms Welford was pulled out of the River Derwent in Malton close to midnight on April 24. She was rushed to hospital by ambulance but was declared dead shortly afterwards.

Her family paid tribute to her, calling her a “wonderful daughter, mum, auntie, and little sister”.

Morgan's next court appearance be on May 21, when he will be asked to enter his plea to the charges.

Both that hearing and the trial will be at Leeds Crown Court.

Morgan did not apply for bail and he was remanded in custody until May 21.

A preliminary trial date has been set for 21 October.

A police spokesperson said: "Thank you to residents for their support whilst we continue to carry out our enquiries.

"If you have any information that could assist the investigation, then please contact us.

"You can provide information by emailing majorcrimeunit@northyorkshire.police.uk or calling North Yorkshire Police on 101.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contact online or by calling 0800 555 111."

"Please quote 12240071802 when providing any information."