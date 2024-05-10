York-based Alcuin Homes had sought to build the homes on a 1,576m2 site south of Nelsons Lane, Dringhouses.

In their application, the developer had said the site, left undeveloped from the Breary Close housing scheme, was prone to flytipping and the homes would help protect the trees.

However, around 90 objected to the application when it was submitted to City of York Council.

Neighbour Phil Garlick said people are ‘pleased and relieved’ the plans have been withdrawn. Most of the objections were around destruction and loss of woodland and biodiversity.

He added: “Houses are obviously needed and infill development on derelict and previously used land in urban areas makes good sense. But this is none of those things. It’s a mature woodland with very tall trees on virgin ground in a Conservation Area. We hope the developer has not just simply gone away to re-package the application and resubmit at some future date.”

However, Alcuin Home director Richard Marchant also told the Press: “The application was withdrawn due to the level of objections to the proposed scheme. A new application will be submitted in due course taking account of comments received in relation to the original scheme.”