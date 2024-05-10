Harrogate BID is placing the bunting to catch the eye of visitors in the heart of the town, including James Street and Princes Street. Other popular shopping areas such as Cambridge Street, Oxford Street and Beulah Street have been lined with spring-themed flags.

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “With the town centre streets now adorned with spring colour and the Harrogate Coat of Arms bunting - and with the hanging baskets to follow - it well and truly feels that spring is on its way in the town.

“We will change the bunting at key times of the year to celebrate the European Championships and Yorkshire Day, which will remain up until the Christmas lights return.”

Bunting has worked well in Harrogate in the past, with the BID team lining the streets to celebrate events including the King’s Coronation and Yorkshire Day.

Harrogate BID says it continues to work hard to create a clean, safe and attractive town centre. The aim is to ensure that the pride in the town shines through additional projects to strengthen the environment for businesses, residents and visitors alike.

As well as the brand-new bunting, plans to put festoon lighting and street art in place are underway to ensure the town centre remains attractive and the night time economy continues to thrive, the group added.