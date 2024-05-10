Harrogate is staging another Celebration of Fashion on the Piazza on Saturday May 18 from 11am to highlight the town’s retail and fashion offer.

With many Harrogate retailers taking part, organisers Harrogate BID says the event promises to be a fantastic celebration of the town’s businesses.

Following feedback from BID Member businesses, there will be three catwalks held over the course of the day, displaying outfits in categories including ‘Summer Season’, ‘Activewear’, ‘A Day At The Races’, ‘Harrogate on the High Street’, ‘Prom Season’ and ‘Wedding Season’.

Each walk will display every category in the celebration to ensure nobody misses out on viewing the amazing clothing and accessories!

Not only will there be a range of elegant outfits on show, but in between the walks two showcases from Space, West Park Antiques and Rituals will wow the crowds as they wait for the models to re-take the stage.

A spokesperson for Victoria Shopping Centre, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Harrogate Celebration of Fashion on the Victoria Shopping Centre piazza for the second year running.

“The event brings together and celebrates some of Harrogate’s best retail - and it is an event we are so proud to be a part of. We have no doubt this year’s event will be another huge success.”

Sponsorship opportunities for each of the categories in this year’s Celebration of Fashion remain open. Included in the set price will be presenter mentions on the day, dedicated social media posts and adverts on the big screen.

Potential sponsors can email the Harrogate BID team on info@harrogatebid.co.uk