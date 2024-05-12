Ouse View and Meadowbeck care homes, both in York, transported their residents back to 1945 this week with red, white, and blue décor, bunting, and Union Jacks galore to celebrate almost eighty years since Allied forces were able to secure victory in Europe.

Chefs at both homes put on an elaborate menu of cakes, biscuits, tea, and other snacks for residents to enjoy - with no fear of limited rations!

The residents were also able to travel back in time with songs, shows, and general merriment.

Residents in Ouse View were treated to a visit from serving soldiers with The Queen’s Own Yeomanry Company who came by to chat for more than two hours, hearing about memories of a country at war and taking part in a historic quiz.

Val, a resident at Ouse View, said: “I remember all the family gathering around the radio to listen to Churchill’s speech telling us the war was over, it still gives me goose bumps now, such an important date.

“It was wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff and residents here, we’ve all had such fun and lots of cake! We also loved seeing the soldiers and talking to them.”

Residents at Meadowview were taken back in time with a display of old footage – being able to watch the celebrations at Buckingham Palace and from all across London, transporting them back to their own youth and the way they celebrated the end of the war.

Residents get into the spirit of VE day! (Image: Provided)

Residents then spent the afternoon singing along and dancing to songs from back in the day.

Marian, who lives at Meadowbeck Care Home, said: “I remember all the neighbours gathering together for street parties.

“It was wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff and residents here, we’ve all had such fun and lots of cake!”