The driver also tested positive for cannabis when they were stopped on the outskirts of Harrogate on Thursday (May 9).

Sergeant Paul Cording BEM, from North Yorkshire Police, said the driver was arrested and a blood sample was taken which has been sent off for analysis.

“A little bit of digging showed the vehicle to be on false plates along with the obvious insecure load,” he said.

“As often happens though one thing leads to another and the driver tested positive for cannabis on a Drug Wipe.”