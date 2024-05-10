A driver was arrested after police stopped a van in North Yorkshire for having an unsecured load and found that the vehicle also had fake number plates.
The driver also tested positive for cannabis when they were stopped on the outskirts of Harrogate on Thursday (May 9).
Sergeant Paul Cording BEM, from North Yorkshire Police, said the driver was arrested and a blood sample was taken which has been sent off for analysis.
“A little bit of digging showed the vehicle to be on false plates along with the obvious insecure load,” he said.
“As often happens though one thing leads to another and the driver tested positive for cannabis on a Drug Wipe.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article