Two fire crews, police and an air ambulance rushed to the scene on the B1257 in Helmsley at 6pm yesterday (Thursday, May 9).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the motorcyclist was given first aid on the scene before being left in the care of air ambulance staff.

North Yorkshire Police closed a section of the road between Stokesley and Helmsley which has reopened this morning.

“We are currently still at the scene, a few miles north of Rievaulx Abbey. Other emergency services have also attended,” a force spokesperson said at the time.

“There may be some continuing traffic disruption in the local area while the incident is resolved. Thank you for your co-operation."