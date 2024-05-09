A major road in North Yorkshire is closed following a serious crash.
A police spokesperson said: " We've had to close a section of the B1257 between Stokesley and Helmsley tonight due to a serious collision.
"We are currently still at the scene, a few miles north of Rievaulx Abbey. Other emergency services have also attended.
"There may be some continuing traffic disruption in the local area while the incident is resolved. Thank you for your co-operation."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here