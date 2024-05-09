A major road in North Yorkshire is closed following a serious crash.

A police spokesperson said: " We've had to close a section of the B1257 between Stokesley and Helmsley tonight due to a serious collision.

"We are currently still at the scene, a few miles north of Rievaulx Abbey. Other emergency services have also attended.

"There may be some continuing traffic disruption in the local area while the incident is resolved. Thank you for your co-operation."