The protesters in St Helen’s Square chanted messages in support of Palestinians from 6pm on Thursday (May 9).

They told The Press that urgent action was needed as threats of an invasion by Israel into the southern city Rafah – where some 1.3 million Palestinians have sought refuge – intensify.

Protesters in St Helen's Square, York (Image: Dylan Connell)

The UN said most of the territory’s 2.3 million Palestinians suffer from hunger and that northern Gaza is already experiencing “full-blown famine”.

Humanitarian workers fear an even more dire situation if Israel launches the long-promised invasion of Rafah.

Richard Murgatroyd speaking at the protest in York (Image: Dylan Connell)

“What we’re going to see over the next few days are going to be some terrible things,” Richard Murgatroyd said at the protest in York.

“It’s going to be easy to say we – as ordinary people – can’t do anything about this unfolding. That isn’t true.”

Protesters in York held signs calling for action (Image: Dylan Connell)

He urged people to support calls for a ceasefire.

“We have got to keep hope in our hearts. That hope is built on our power as people,” he said.

“If we use that power we can make a difference to the people in Palestine, stop the genocide and the attack in Rafah.”

York politicians must live up to city's human rights status - protester

Mr Murgatroyd added that the government and member of parliament must be held to account over their actions during the conflict.

“We have got to show that same determination as the people in Palestine are doing today. We owe them nothing less than that.

Pro-Palestine protesters in York (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We really need to make our voice heard and, as a city, keep putting pressure on the government.”

York became a 'human rights city' in 2017. The status means businesses, residents and organisations – including the council and police – must refer to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in everyday activities and policies.

Dozens of protesters gathered in St Helen's Square, York (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We’ve been trying to remind local politicians in York they have a duty to live up to that,” Mr Murgatroyd said.

“Silence is complicity and us letting down people."

Chris Brace, who organised the protest, said: “We’re all concerned about the loss of humanity amongst our western leaders – complete moral collapse."

Chris Brace speaking at the protest in York (Image: Dylan Connell)

He is a member of York Palestine Solidarity Campaign and York Palestine Assembly and said both groups “are very concerned about the plight of the people in Gaza and the West Bank”.

Mark Kesteven was at the protest holding a Palestine flag.

Mark Kesteven holding a Palestine flag at the protest in York (Image: Dylan Connell)

“I’m here at the moment because things are intensifying,” he said.

“The people with power are doing nothing to prevent the genocide. It is their obligation to do their best to stop it.”

He noted the protests that have taken place by students across the globe calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and said: “I’m here to support the students who are making a stand to protect the rule of law.”