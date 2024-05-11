Maybe the council could look at rectifying the situation?

A lot of tourists visit York so surely making the pavements safe would be a priority for the council?

The person who fell today and hurt her ankle and leg was a young mother but there have been plenty more people tripping on uneven surfaces.

So come on York council let's make walking through the centre of York enjoyable for residents and visitors without the risk of falling.

S McClaren,

Boroughbridge Road,

York

Where's the common sense?

PICKERING has a couple of excellent bus shelters, or it would have had it not been for the view of the approaching traffic being blocked by a poster.

Common sense would have dictated to put the poster at the other end of the shelter, but no, that seems to be a thing of the past.

Passengers can't see the bus approaching, neither can the drivers see who's at the stop, until they have reached the shelter.

Couldn't make it up!!

Brian Ledger,

Horseman Close,

Copmanthorpe,

York

It's all ... what?

IN a conversation recently someone used the expression, ‘It’s just past history’. Isn’t ‘past’ the only sort of history worthy of the name? Even more confusing is the extended, ‘It’s just past history now’…as opposed to then perhaps?

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

