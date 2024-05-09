Aldwark Manor Estate’s new fine dining restaurant, Chartwell, began its first servings, promising the timeless glamour of the 1940s to life and an unparalleled dining experience steeped in history and elegance.

The first diners have already given their first praiseworthy reviews.

Among them Mr Flinn, who said: “Happy to have such top quality in the local area, a joy!”

Andrew Wells said: “Wow! To have an amazing facility on our doorstep is just fantastic. Amazing 7 course tasting experience in an amazing location, we are so lucky.”

READ MORE:

Mrs Jacklin said: “I’ve tasted flavours that I’ve never tasted before. The bread and cheese course were out of this world.”

Mrs Tankard said: “Nothing was too much trouble, we were made to feel very special.”

Mrs Wells added: “An explosion of flavours in every course.”

The inspiration of the new restaurant’s name stems from Sir Winston Churchill’s iconic country home, Chartwell, with wines and food paying homage to the former Prime Minister’s enduring legacy.

Aldwark Manor Estate, which is situated north-west of York, between Boroughbridge and Easingwold, has strong links with World War II.

It had been requisitioned by the Home Office at the start of the war to provide accommodation for the Canadian Air Force.

The Churchill theme runs throughout the new restaurant. There is a wine tasting room, Clem, named after his wife, Clementine.

An private dining room is located on a mezzanine floor overlooking the main restaurant. It is named Pinafore, after a room at The Savoy Hotel, where Churchill founded his renowed The Other Club.

The 24-cover restaurant promises sophistication and grandeur and will open for dinner from Wednesdays to Saturdays. It will showcase tasting menus highlighting locally sourced, seasonal ingredients.

Chartwell’s team of chefs, headed by Chris O’Callaghan who previously worked at The Fat Duck, Midsummer House, and Gravetye Manor, will present British cuisine with a contemporary twist inspired by the renowned Auguste Escoffier, infusing a touch of Savoy elegance.

The seven and ten course tasting menus are named after Champagnes and cigars, two of Churchill’s favourite indulgences. Champagne was Churchill’s greatest weakness (or strength, as he liked to put it), with his preference being Pol Roger, which will be added to the Chartwell wine list.

Pol and Roger are the names of two of the first tasting menus available, along with cigar-inspired Romeo and Julieta. Dishes on the menus include ‘Aged Yorkshire Beef, Caviar, Smoked Eel, Celeriac’, ‘Barbequed Scallop, Cauliflower, Grape, Bisque’, ‘Passion Fruit Curd, Mango, Marigold’, whilst vegetarian options include ‘Roast Yorkshire Leek, Truffle, Artichoke, Grape’ and ‘Parmesan Kuzu Dumplings, Broad Bean, Tomato Dashi’.

Chartwell will offer seven and 10 course tasting menus, priced at £95 and £130 respectively, with vegetarian options available. A wine flight is also available for both the seven and 10 course menus, with prices starting at £75.

Chartwell will add to Aldwark Manor Estate’s existing dining and bar offerings of two other restaurants, Elements and Bunkers, and the Squadron Bar.

For more information: www.aldwarkmanorestate.co.uk/chartwell