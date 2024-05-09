It used to be that (not sure that it is now) in married quarters in the forces that prior to moving in the buildings were inspected to make sure they were clean and free from any defects.

It was the responsibility of people leaving to leave the property in a liveable standard and if not any remedial work was charged against them.

Time and effort with soap and water and keeping on top of things is what's mostly required.

The materials are relatively cheap and the effort is free of charge.

Have we become so namby-pamby in our outlook that we're unable at least to try to remedy our own problems?

In certain situations perhaps the help of volunteer community workers would be appropriate.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

---

MARY Morton accuses me of having no idea about life in a mouldy house. (Letters online May 8). Wrong.

As an architect, builder and landlord I have seen it all. I know the causes and I know the cures.

Mould is a product of excess moisture, either from water ingress through the building fabric (leaking roof, gutters etc) or more often internally generated sources from washing, bathing, showering, cooking and laundry.

If excess moisture is not dealt with by the occupants it will cause damp and ultimately mould. There needs to be adequate heating and ventilation and a regular wiping down of surfaces where dampness occurs. Sitting back and looking at it doesn’t achieve anything. Nor does automatically blaming the landlord for any issue that arises.

I’ve seen identical properties with the same specifications and heating systems. One has occupants who open windows and keep the place clean and heated. The other where the windows are always tight shut, extract fans are not used, heating is insufficient and washing is hung inside to dry. One house is mould free while the other always feels damp.

Anyone who is lucky enough to have tenancy of a council house should be prepared to do what is necessary to keep that property in good order.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

---

---